Short Interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Rises By 29.6%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the November 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after buying an additional 1,436,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 185,086 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NIU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.