Short Interest in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Decreases By 34.3%

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,100 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 964,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth $394,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,234,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $14,443,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Shares of NVMI traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.67. 260,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,641. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.