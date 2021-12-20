Short Interest in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Decreases By 26.2%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 555,100 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

