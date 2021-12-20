Short Interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Increases By 23.6%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,170,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 12,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.15. 2,048,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

