Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Increases By 28.1%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PFL opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $13.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

