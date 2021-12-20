Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Drops By 27.3%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLPC traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $289.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.76. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $82.46.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

