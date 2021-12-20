Short Interest in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Increases By 22.5%

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,170. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $141.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,586,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 47,588 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 25.7% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,485,000 after acquiring an additional 141,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 153.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,130 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,631,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.