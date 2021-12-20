Short Interest in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Declines By 31.2%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the November 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 6,624,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,177. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.40 million, a PE ratio of 195.83, a P/E/G ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRPL shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

