Short Interest in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Grows By 22.4%

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of RRR stock traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $47.44. 17,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,716. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.03.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 185.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.