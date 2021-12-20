Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Declines By 21.2%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $39.87 on Monday. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16.

Get Sika alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SXYAY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sika has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.46.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.