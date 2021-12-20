Short Interest in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Increases By 17.9%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 350,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 161.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 101,892 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 478,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares during the period. 31.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.00. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

