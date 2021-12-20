Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Declines By 20.0%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SNMRY stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. Snam has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.
Snam Company Profile
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.