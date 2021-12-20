Short Interest in Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Decreases By 28.3%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 130.6 days.

Woolworths Group stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. Woolworths Group has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $33.20.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

