Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Drops By 28.2%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) by 454.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,351 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. 172,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,844. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

