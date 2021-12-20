SifChain (erowan) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $205,718.00

SifChain (CURRENCY:erowan) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, SifChain has traded down 3% against the dollar. One SifChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. SifChain has a total market capitalization of $54.25 million and $205,718.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00040173 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006900 BTC.

SifChain Coin Profile

EROWAN is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 1,231,476,152 coins and its circulating supply is 441,220,481 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

SifChain Coin Trading

