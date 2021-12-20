Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 133,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 125,339 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,791,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 78,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $68.35 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $75.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

