Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,749 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 144,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after buying an additional 542,655 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

NYSE FSK opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.