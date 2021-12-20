Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.22 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $111.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.49. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

