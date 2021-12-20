Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,218 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $76.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.