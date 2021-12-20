Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 6,773 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gartner by 8.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 9.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $320.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.54. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.43 and its 200 day moving average is $294.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.86.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

