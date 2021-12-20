Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,751 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Enbridge by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,692 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

