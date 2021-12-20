Signaturefd LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $55.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

