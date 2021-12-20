Signaturefd LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 88.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI opened at $332.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.35 and its 200 day moving average is $342.26.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.30.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

