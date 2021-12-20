Signaturefd LLC Has $724,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $536,303,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,218,000 after acquiring an additional 318,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $423,707,000 after acquiring an additional 177,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA stock opened at $127.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.58.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,514 shares of company stock worth $4,886,927. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.