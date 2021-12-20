Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $74.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $159,311.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,569 shares of company stock worth $1,332,122 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.