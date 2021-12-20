Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.28

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 294516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $340,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,224 shares of company stock worth $4,217,975. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

