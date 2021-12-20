Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Short Interest Up 20.2% in November

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SPKB opened at $9.80 on Monday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPKB. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,365,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after buying an additional 1,665,935 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,594,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

