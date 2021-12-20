Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Down 29.7% in November

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,900 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the November 15th total of 967,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SIOX opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $99.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

