Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Sirius XM by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

SIRI stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

