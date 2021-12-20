Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SOT.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of SOT.UN traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.87. 205,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.24. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of C$4.01 and a one year high of C$5.48. The firm has a market cap of C$330.02 million and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.