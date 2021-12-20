Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV’s (NASDAQ:DNAD) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 27th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ DNAD opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

