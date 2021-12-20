Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stake Lifted by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 84.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 117,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 39.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 29.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,818,000 after buying an additional 198,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,991,000 after buying an additional 68,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

SWX stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.60.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

