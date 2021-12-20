SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) is ACG Wealth’s 9th Largest Position

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ACG Wealth owned 0.44% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $13,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ADE LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of TOTL opened at $47.52 on Monday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17.

