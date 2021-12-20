SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,359,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter.

XBI opened at $115.61 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average of $126.81.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

