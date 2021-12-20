SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 656,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 4,724,814 shares.The stock last traded at $41.66 and had previously closed at $43.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.52.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44,336 shares in the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,567,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,362,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.