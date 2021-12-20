Spectrecoin (XSPEC) One Day Volume Tops $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00241760 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00030972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00018157 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.00 or 0.00501427 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00073716 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

