Spire Wealth Management Invests $26,000 in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKSI stock opened at $157.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.41. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

