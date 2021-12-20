Spire Wealth Management Takes $29,000 Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 38.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,484 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley decreased their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $44.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

