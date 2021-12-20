Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth $207,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

FLWS stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $601,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $532,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.