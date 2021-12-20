Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of SPMYY stock remained flat at $$14.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

