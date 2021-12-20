Stack Financial Management Inc Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.6% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 36,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.37. 102,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,772,043. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68. The company has a market cap of $190.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.