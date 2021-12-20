Stack Financial Management Inc Lowers Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 34.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,161,079 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 620,854 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 2.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $20,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $18.10. 244,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,495,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.