Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 782 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.67. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

