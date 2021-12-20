Stafi (FIS) Price Reaches $1.10 on Top Exchanges

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a market cap of $12.36 million and $8.23 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

