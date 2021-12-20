Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Standard Life Aberdeen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from 315.00 to 245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

