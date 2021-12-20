State of Michigan Retirement System Buys New Shares in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,900 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,329,000 after acquiring an additional 833,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,923,000 after acquiring an additional 611,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,853,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after acquiring an additional 364,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

ONEM opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

