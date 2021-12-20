State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMHC opened at $32.24 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $672,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

