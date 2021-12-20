State of Michigan Retirement System Has $531,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,585 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DELL opened at $54.65 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.27. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 442,529 shares of company stock valued at $32,702,098. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

