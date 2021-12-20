State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Macerich were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Macerich by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Macerich by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Macerich by 11.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAC opened at $16.66 on Monday. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

