State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 890.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,611 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,455 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 334.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 34.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $86,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,967 shares of company stock worth $1,948,443. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.34 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

